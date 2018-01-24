Dates set for special events at Lancing

Lancing Football Club look likely to have a busy end to their Southern Combination League Premier Division campaign.

A number of special events have been arranged for home matches at Culver Road between now and the end of the season.

A ‘Public Service Day’, ‘Family Day with SASBAH’, ‘Ultras Day’ and ‘Pay what you like’ will all be held by Lancers at their Sussex County FA base before the end of this campaign.

It all starts on Saturday - when Lancing entertain Newhaven in the SCFL Premier Division - with Brighton & Hove Albion season ticket holders being offered half price entry.

Lancers community manager Barry Sutton wants to see the club continue to grow in the community.

He said: “We have had in excess of a 20 per cent increase in crowd numbers this season, have the highest number of Twitter followers out of any club in the Southern Combination League and excellent followings on Facebook and Instagram.

“We aim to be at the centre of our community and be a positive influence on those who are part of us.”

Anyone who works within central and local government, emergency services, serving military and our NHS sectors will be offered half price entry to Lancing’s home league match with AFC Uckfield Town on February, 10 - for ‘Public Service Day’.

Free entry will be allowed to all adults accompanied by a full paying child for Lancers’ home meeting with Pagham on March, 10. A collection on behalf of the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SASBAH) will go around on the day, while county disability league members will also be in attendance.

‘Ultra Day’ welcomes all under-18 supporters in for free for Lancing’s game against Arundel on March, 17, then Lancers final game of the season (April, 21) - at home to Littlehampton Town - will be ‘Pay what you like’.