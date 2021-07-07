LiveCrawley's Gareth Southgate's leads England to Euro 2020 final against Italy - live
Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy.
The page will update automatically
England v Italy - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 10:36
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
- England kick off against Italy at 8pm
- Gatwick to rename South Terminal
- Matalan sells out of Southgate polka dot ties.
- Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
This is how Gatwick Airport's South terminal might look if they honour Gareth Southgate after Euro 2020
Gatwick Airport have 'reveleaed' how their new 'Southgate' Terminal might look if England win the Euros.
Gareth Southgate: A great manager, a great leader, the Pride of Crawley and Sussex and a fashion icon - video message
During the Euro 2020 tournament, Gareth Southgate has not only proven he is a great football mind.
Wonderful
Great to see Gareth yesterday!
Gareth Southgate visits Crawley Observer team in County Mall along with readers - picture special
Crawley Observers readers came out to visit our team in County Mall Shopping Centre - and a special guest also made an appearance.
They seem to know..
Donate to St Catherine’s Hospice with Gareth!
Spotted Crawley St Catherine's fundraiser
Help Daniel Armstrong raise money to support St Catherine’s Hospice (Crawley)
It’s not out of the question
This is what the Crawley Borough Council leader said about a Gareth Southgate statue in town - what do you think?
Crawley Borough Council leader Peter Lamb has not ruled out the possibility of a Gareth Southgate Statue in Crawley.
Wonderful to see
The flag is staying up
The gaffer’s reaction
Spot on Gary
'Looking at that man there, he's everything a leader should be' - Praise for Gareth Southgate
Gary Neville praised Gareth Southgate after England reached the Euro 2020 final with an extra-time win over Denmark.