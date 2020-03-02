Crawley Town youngster's loan move to Shoreham rejected

Shoreham FC have been disappointed with the news that their loan bid for Crawley Town's Alfie Jones was rejected by The FA.

Jones would have been joining the Musselmen on a months loan but it was rejected by the governing body.

An FA ruling states that players from League Two are not allowed to join clubs at step 6 or lower in the footballing pyramid on loan.

The young goalkeeper signed for the Red Devils in August after he was released by Milton Keynes Dons after not making a senior appearance for the League One side.

Jones’ senior appearances for Crawley Town have come in the Sussex Senior Cup and the young keeper would have been looking to establish himself with regular football for the Musselmen.

The FA has also awarded Shoreham Football Wildcats Center Status.

This is great for all local girls that want to get into football and potentially a path into regular a football teams at Shoreham Football.

The Wildcats Football Centre offers girls aged 5-11 a chance to try football for the first time and provide regular opportunities to play.

Sessions will take place on a weekly basis, either after school or at weekends.

Shoreham FC will be one of 1,250 Wildcats centres across the country and are focused on helping girls make friends, have fun and be active through football.

If you have a child that would like to join please contact the football club by emailing: shorehamfootballclub@gmail.com

