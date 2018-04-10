Confusion surrounding Shoreham's clash with Guernsey

Shoreham Football Club are still unsure where their Bostik League South clash with Guernsey will take place this evening.

Mussels are due to host The Gurners at Middle Road but that has been thrown into doubt following persistent rain over the past couple of days.

Guernsey sent out a tweet from their official Twitter account (@GuernseyFC) last night, which said: "Tomorrow's match with Shoreham has been moved to Haringney Borough's Coles Park Stadium in North London. See full details and Tony Vance’s squad at http://www.guernseyfc.com."

But Bostik League officials said a decision has still to be reached on where tonight's game will take place.

Mussels manager Sammy Donnelly fears he may not be able to raise a team should the match take place at Haringney and said: "I still have no idea where the game will be taking place. I'm going to struggle to get a team out if we have to travel up to North London for the match."