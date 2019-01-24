Coaching position gives a chance to 'make a name for yourself in the football community'

Worthing United's youth section have started their search for a club head coach.

United are looking for a UEFA B licence badge holder to oversee Youth, Colts and Strikers' sides.

The appointed coach will be tasked with trying to improve on-field performance for all 28 youth teams, ranging from under-six to under-16.

Worthing United youth section chairman, Jason Nicholls, said: "This is an opportunity for the right candidate to make a name for themselves within the local football community.

"This newly-created role offers the chance to build a programme within a large junior football club which benefits players, coaches, parents and club administrators.”

Only coaches with UEFA B badges or higher should apply. The application deadline is February 28.

For more details visit www.wuyfc.co.uk.

