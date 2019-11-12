Chichester City boss: Two years ago we couldn't get in our ground to train - now we're playing a League One team

Miles Rutherford reflected on the rise and rise of Chichester City as he looked forward to his team taking on Tranmere or Wycombe in the second round of the FA Cup.

The manager recalled the day when they turned up for training to be greeted by notices saying they could not get in - and said it was important to remember that as recently as last season, City were playing county league football.

"I keep pinching myself as to where we are," he said. "We were in a bad place. Last year we won the county league and we've only really got two players that were playing step four last season. It's a county league squad and we're in the second round of the FA Cup. It's unbelievable. The fairytale goes on."

He said the players would be relishing the chance to go to Adams Park or Prenton Park and they would try to make it difficult for their professional hosts. "I should think there'll be nerves on the day but the four of us (on the management team) will get them ready."

Rutherford said they had plenty of games in other competitions to play in the meantime but he felt his players could balance the need to do well in other games while building up to the FA Cup tie, which will take place over the weekend of November 29-December 2.

Rutherford doesn't mind which of the League One sides who face each other in an Adams Park replay next Wednesday City will face but said Wycombe were flying and Tranmere had a great and rich history as a Football League so he thought many would favour a trip to the Wirral.

