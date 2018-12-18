Chelsea defender has not spoken to the club about extending his contract, Manchester City want to sign Real Madrid playmaker - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he has not spoken to the club about extending his contract. (Metro) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the summer, and initial contact has been made with the player's representatives (As). Here is today's Rumour Mill. Isco Worthing Dynamos triumph in Cissbury Cup final Bernardo satisfied after first test against a top-six side