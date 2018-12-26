Burgess Hill Town beat Worthing in Boxing Day derby

Simon Wormull and Burgess Hill Town enjoyed the perfect Boxing Day as they picked up three vital points against Sussex rivals Worthing.

David Ajiboye gave Worthing the lead on 31 minutes before Burgess Hill hit back to go into the break 2-1 up.

Gary Elphick scored against his former side on 38 minutes before Aaron Smith-Joseph made it 2-1 in the 41st minute.

Simon Wormull's men then held on in the second half to secure a vital win.

Full report to follow....

BURGESS HILL TOWN: James Kipeya-Bonno Cadman Wilson Elphick Richmond Tolulope Harding McCollin Beck Smith-Joseph; SUBS: Bennett Cavelo Choules Barker Ryder

WORTHING: Perntreou Parsons Crane Clarke Colbran Barker Ajiboye Aguiar Pearce Myles-Meekums Starkey; SUBS: Rents Budd Rance Ovenden Kealy