Brighton v Wolves: Chris Hughton's post match reaction on Glenn Murray, Glenn Hoddle and 'pleasing points if not performance'

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been giving his reaction to their third-straight Premier League victory after they overcame Wolves at the Amex this afternoon.

Glenn Murray's second half strike - his 100th goal for the club - was enough for Albion secure a 1-0 victory and move up to 11th in the table.

In his post-match press conference, Hughton praised Murray, reflected on a pleasing win if not performance, spoke about Glenn Hoddle after the former England player and manager was taken to hospital earlier today, backed Wolves to stay up this season and evaulated their own place in the table.

Here are the key points from the Albion manager:

Pleasing win and three on the bounce



"The focus at the moment in the changing room was more about winning three on the spin which, for a club like ourselves, is very difficult to do. It's that more than the performance as we can certainly play better and in the last two weeks we have had to rely on determination in the team, team spirit and players defending very, very well.

"I was pleased that with all their play we managed to limit them to any real clear-cut chances. There were a lot of half chances and shots on target and Maty (Ryan) has had to make a real good save at the end.

"We have had to defend very well, it would be nice to have a real comfortable victory, but at this level a victory is a victory."

Nine points clear of the relegation places



"When you are Brighton playing in a second season in this division, you are always looking down as oppose to looking up. It is all about picking up points and securing a bigger gap as we can from that bottom three.

"That is pleasing. Last week was incredibly pleasing as it was away from home and we have found it more difficult away from home. You get different value from different type of victories - there is a value on this one and hopefully at some stage we will get a victory from an open, free-flowing game where we perhaps play to our potential."

Glenn Murray's fitness and 100 goals



"Glenn was adamant he wanted to play. For us it was always going to be about, would there be a nervousness? Because we followed protocol, we knew medically he was fine to play. Then really it's about the player.

"If we feel there might be a bit of reluctance, a bit of fear or so, but we never got that feeling with Glenn. He is someone that always wants to play and play as many games as possible.

"My feeling was always to play him if we were able to.

"He played a part in the build-up and that is Glenn's strength (finishing). He is not a player with blistering pace or not going to score too many outside the box, but his strength and desire is there, he wants to get into the box and generally if he lays off the ball, he is trying to get on the end of it. He is someone that is desperate to score goals."

Glenn Hoddle



"It is very sad news. Glenn is someone I have known from the age of 12 or 13. He was a schoolboy at Tottenham when I was there and he was the star player that we all looked up to and could never get near.

"I worked under him as manager as one of the coaches so certainly my thoughts and prayers are with him. He has a strong character and I am sure he will battle through."

Backing Wolves for safety



"They are a good side and I think they will be very fine this season. They are a good team and what is happening to them at the moment is just normal stuff in the Premier League. They are up against a different level of team.

"More often than not their performance today would have been more than enough to have got a victory, it certainly would not have not been a defeat. They are well drilled side and I think they will be fine."