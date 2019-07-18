Brighton & Hove Albion give local economy £212m yearly boost

Brighton & Hove Albion have released an independent report to calculate the wider economic and social impacts of the club during its first season in the Premier League.

The study – commissioned by the club, and carried out by Marshall Regen and the University of Chichester – shows that the club’s economic contribution in 2017/18 to the local economy was valued at a staggering £212 million.

It also shows that the Albion has grown to become one of the top employers in the city and one of the most significant contributors to the economic growth of the Greater Brighton City region.

Executive director Martin Perry said: “When you consider the club is about to embark on its third year in the Premier League, that contribution at the end of the three-year period will be in excess of £600 million, which is quite staggering, when you consider what we projected when we put forward the plans for the stadium back in 2001.

“We predicted we would contribute £23m to the local economy, and the opponents to the scheme told us we were wrong! Well we were, when you consider that the annual amount, with the club in the Premier League, is now ten times those initial projections.

“None of this would have been possible without a considerable investment from Tony Bloom, and the club and the city is extremely grateful to him for an unprecedented level of support and investment in the club and the local area.”

Launched at a business breakfast in the city centre this morning, which was attended by Albion chairman Bloom, chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber, Perry, and more than 200 politicians, media and business leaders, the report also shows that the club is now responsible for 2200 jobs, with more than 90% living locally in the Sussex area.

The club’s charitable arm, Albion in the Community (AITC) also made a significant contribution in 2017/18.

With an estimated economic contribution of around £28.75 million, based on the number of people who benefited from its different activities, from engaging people in regular volunteering, involving people in regular exercise through football events, and supporting people into employment, and education and training.

AITC’s turnover of £3.25 million represented an economic benefit of £8.84 for every £1 invested in Albion in the Community. The Charity runs over 60 courses for more than 43,000 participants across Sussex, making sport accessible for all, tackling inequality, improving health and education, and providing opportunities to those who need them most.

