Brighton & Hove Albion defender watches Shoreham defeat

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy was in attendance as Shoreham Football Club fell to defeat in their penultimate Bostik League South fixture of the season last night.

Republic of Ireland international Duffy, 26, watched close friend and Mussels' Sean Roddy as Shoreham lost 4-1 to Whyteleafe at Middle Road.

Ryan Stevens' first Mussels goal had given Sammy Donnelly's already-relegated side a surprise half-time lead but Whyteleafe stormed back.

Goals after the restart from Bola Nkori-Venceslas, Scott Day, Tom Pearson and Joey Taylor took the visitors to victory.

Shoreham boss Donnelly said: "Once again individual errors cost us. We played really well first half but conceded so soon after the break and never recovered.

"This league is unforgiving and it's been a really long, hard season."

Shoreham's final league game of the season is at Phoenix Sports on Saturday.