Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Button says Premier League debut would be a dream come true

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Button says that playing in the Premier League will be a dream come true.

Button could replace Maty Ryan with the 29-year-old when the club’s number one heads off to the Asia Cup.

Either Button or Jason Steele are expected to fill the Australian’s boots when the continental tournament begins, and the former Fulham shot-stopper insists he’ll be ready to take his chance if it arises.

SEE ALSO Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Hearts included in new list of best badges in world football | Why Brighton and Hove Albion fans should not have expected too much from Jurgen Locadia - Scott McCarthy | Is Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Button told the club’s website: “It’s going to be a great opportunity for whoever gets the nod. It’s something I’m looking forward to.

“It was part of the reason that I joined the club — it’s every player’s dream to play in the Premier League, it’s the best league in the world. To get that chance would be great for me.

“I’m not getting too far ahead of myself, but if the opportunity does come, I’ll be ready.”

Button made his return from injury for Albion’s under-23s on Monday evening, and went into more detail about his withdrawal from the first-team squad over the past seven matches.

“I picked up an injury in the warm-up for the Newcastle game — I had a little meniscus tear in my knee and then had a small operation.

“I saved a shot with my foot and knew I’d done something, but I wasn’t expecting it to be anything serious.

“It was about a week until my operation and then four weeks of recovery after that. Everything is fine now though.

“It was nice to be back out there — obviously a shame about the result, but I enjoyed my first experience of working with the under-23s.”

Button arrived on the south coast this summer to provide competition between the goalposts, and he spoke of his admiration for Albion’s number one and the enjoyable training sessions led by Ben Roberts.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Maty and seeing him up close and how he works every day has been really good for me.

“I have nothing but respect for him and how he’s done this season.

“Hopefully he sees that myself and Jason [Steele] are pushing him in training, as we’ve got a good group of goalkeepers and I enjoy working with them every day.”