Created with Sketch.

Brighton 2-0 Norwich City REACTION AND RECAP: Graham Potter and Tim Krul express views after Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy give Albion victory

Aaron Connolly goes on the attack against Norwich City
Aaron Connolly goes on the attack against Norwich City

Brighton and Hove Albion claimed all three points as Norwich City came to a wet and windy Amex Stadium.

Keep bang up-to-date with all action following our LIVE feed. Remember to hit refresh to view the updates.