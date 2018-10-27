Brighton 1, Wolves 0: Magical Glenn Murray makes it 100 Albion goals after last week's horror head clash

Magical Glenn Murray shook off last week's horror head clash to make it 100 not out for Brighton & Hove Albion in their victory against Wolves this afternoon.

The veteran striker notched up a century of goals for the club netting the winner in the 1-0 success in front of a record crowd of 30,654 at the Amex.

Brighton's Alireza Janhanbakhsh just can't get on the end of a Solly March cross. Picture by PW Sporting Photography



It was just a week ago that the forward lay motionless on the turf at St James' Park and was stretchered off and taken to hospital having collided with Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez.



He had been unable to train for much of the week due to suffering concussion, but shook off any injury concerns to take his place in the starting line-up.



Albion's leading scorer was on hand to make the difference as he hammered home Bruno's cross early in the second half to send Brighton to their third straight Premier League win - the first time they have achieved such a feat since 1981.

It was probably an unfair scoreline on the visitors who dominated plenty of possession and chances and were denied a deserved share of the points in injury-time thanks to a brilliant one-handed reflex save from Maty Ryan.

Beram Kayal in action from Brighton against Wolves this afternoon. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

The hosts - who had previously won all six top-flight meeting between the two sides - were given a huge boost with Murray fit to start as the host named an unchanged side.



Wolves, who suffered a first top-flight defeat in seven matches against Watford last weekend, meanwhile made the first change to their starting XI this season with Adama Traore coming into the side and Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.



There was plenty of fringe play in the opening ten minutes with half chances at either end seeing Shane Duffy head a free kick over, while the Albion back line were up to their usual committed selves with a double block deny two goalbound efforts.



A dangerous low cross by Matt Doherty was then crucially cleared by Bruno at the back post, with Adama Traore waiting behind to tap home.



Brighton's best move came on the 20-minute mark when Jose Izqueirdo shifted the ball to Solly March on the left and his cross fizzed across goal and just past the arriving Alireza Jahanbakhsh.



It should have been 1-0 to Wolves on 33 minutes when Doherty played a neat one-two on the edge of the box with Raul Jimenez, ran into the area and just had to slide the ball into the bottom corner, but instead he put it wide.



Albion continued to carelessly gift away possession much to the annoyance of Chris Hughton on the touchline, but did come inches away from pinching a half-time lead. Duffy towered at the back post to head March's corner into the side netting.



It took barely three second-half minutes for Albion to break the deadlock as Murray's hooked cross was played back across goal by Bruno and Murray was on hand to hammer home from close range at the far post.



Wolves had plenty of possession after the goal, but little came of it until the game really sparked into life on 75 minutes.



First, Izquierdo broke forward from a Murray pass and found Jahanbakhsh, who miskicked and Wolves cleared. Straight down the other end and Maty Ryan pushed Doherty's shot behind for a corner and from that Neves' effort was also pushed away.



A Neves free kick was then headed up and over the bar by Dunk. The visitors then had penalty appeals waved away after they felt Bong was holding an opponent in the area.

After that spell it was fairly comfortable for Albion as Duffy and Dunk consistently headed away any danger, until a superb one-handed reflex save from Ryan in injury-time denied Wolves a leveler.

Albion: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Jahanbakhsh, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo (Knockaert 81), March (Bissouma 71), Murray. Unused subs: Steele, Locadia, Andone, Balogun, Bernardo.



Wolves: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Neves, Jiminez (Jota 60), Costa, Boly, Coady, Jonny (Bonatini 85), Moutinho, Traore (Cavaleiro 60). Unused subs: Ruddy, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Dendoncker.



Attendance: 30,654.