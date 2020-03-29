Boss has sympathy for Littlehampton - but says writing off non-league season is right move

Midhurst FC boss Lemmy Ewen has expressed sympathy for SCFL division one rivals Littlehampton as they come to terms with their fine league-leading season being for nothing.

Last week's decision by FA and league bosses that non-league teams from step three downwards should have the season cancelled and results expunged has led to winners and losers.

Among those adversely affected are Littlehampton, long-time leaders of the first division, who have seen the likelihood of promotion to the premier division snatched away - prompting their assistant boss to say the integrity of the league has been shot to bits.

Midhurst have had a good season themselves and were sixth when things ground to a halt.

Manager Ewen said: "A lot of sides still have a third of the season left, that’s a lot of football and a lot of points that’s why points per game doesn’t work for me. Whatever the FA decide they won’t please everyone,

"I’d personally void the season and go again. I do feel for Littlehampton as they’ve been a step above everyone."

On a more local level, Ewen said many of his players worked for themselves and were facing uncertain times.

He added: "This is affecting our squad as a lot of our lads are self employed - and it’s worrying for them as to what help they can get."

I feel for people who have worked hard to top their leagues

Integrity of SCFL is shot to bits

Worthing disappointed but seeing the bigger picture

Sadness at promotion dream being snatched away

This is a terrible day for our club