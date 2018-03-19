Blundell strikes twice to move Southwick off bottom

Striker Sam Blundell was at the double to help move Southwick Football Club off the bottom of Southern Combination League Division 1 on Saturday.

As well as Blundell’s double, Befkadu Tekle also netted to take Wickers to a 3-1 victory in a crucial clash at fellow strugglers Billingshurst.

Justin Gregory’s Southwick, who started the day bottom, swapped places with Billinghsurst following their victory.

The win moved Southwick a point above Hurst, who do have five games in hand.

Wickers player-manager Gregory praised the impact Blundell has made since returning to the club.

He said: “Sam’s admitted he’s not where he wants to be in terms of fitness at this minute but he’s been playing well.

“What you get with Sam at this level is goals and we want him to continue firing for us.

“Everyone was brilliant in the win at Billingshurst, there’s a real spirit within the squad at this moment.

“We know there is a lot of hard work to do between now and the end of the season but this win is a good start.

“Billingshurst have got a number of games in hand on us, all we can do is continue putting points on the board and keeping the pressure on them.”

The fixture was played on Steyning’s Shooting Field 3G surface.

Both teams were able to get the ball down and play, which made for an intriguing spectacle.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes before the break through frontman Blundell.

Wickers doubled their advantage less than two minutes later thanks to Tekle's strike.

Billingshurst were back in it on the hour when Jordan Stallibrass made it 2-1.

Wickers were not to be denied, though, and Blundell got his second 14 minutes later to seal what could prove a vital victory for his team.

The win was the second Gregory has managed in his eight matches in charge.

With six games to go this season, Wickers player-manager Gregory believes they have enough within the squad to stay up this season.

He added: “There is a real togetherness within the squad at the minute.

“What we need to do now is make sure we have the same people available each week to push to keep this team up this season.

“The win over Billingshurst is a good start but that’s all it is.

“Make no mistake, we know the size of the task that we face if we are to stay up.

“All I want is for the team to give everything they can between now and the end of the season and if that’s not enough, then so be it.”

Wickers are without a game this weekend and return to action at in-form Ringmer on March 31.

SOUTHWICK: Hilfiker; Ouachan, Watts, McLennan; Zarei, Shuga’a, Baah, Cook, Tekle; Blundell, Gardener-Lowe. Subs: Arnold, Follea, Remington-Byford.