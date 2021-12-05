Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Arundel v Wick - picture special from Southern Combination draw

Arundel and Wick could not be separated at Mill Road as it finished 0-0 in the SCFL division one clash.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 7:00 pm

The result keeps Arundel 15th in the table and Wick 10th. Check out Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

1.

Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
Arundel
Next Page
Page 1 of 5