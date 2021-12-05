Arundel v Wick - picture special from Southern Combination draw

The result keeps Arundel 15th in the table and Wick 10th. Check out Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.
1.
Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger
2.
Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger
3.
Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger
4.
Action from Wick's 0-0 draw at Arundel in division one of the SCFL / Pictures: Stephen Goodger