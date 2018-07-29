Zamora's back at Brighton again

Albion legend Bobby Zamora is back at Brighton for a third time - as a club ambassador.

The 37-year-old scored 90 goals in 162 games for the club in two successful stints.

He netted six goals in as many games on loan in February, 2000, before he joined permanently that summer. Zamora's goals helped Brighton win Division 3 then Division 2 back-to-back, before he joined Tottenham in 2003.

Spells then followed at West Ham, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers before he re-joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2015.

Zamora struck seven times in the 2015/16 season as Albion agonisingly missed out on promotion on goal difference, before he retired at the end of that campaign after a hip injury ruled him out of the run-in.

As part of the new role, Zamora will join current ambassador Alan Mullery, the first manager to lead Albion into the top flight, in representing Albion at a selection of home matches, as well as other club and Albion in the Community events over the course of the 2018/19 season.

Zamora has been back at the Amex to watch numerous games over the last two seasons and Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber is delighted to bring him back to the club.

He said: “Bobby is a huge part of this club’s history, so to have him back involved is just fantastic.

“Another club and football legend, Alan Mullery, has already shown what a hugely valuable and popular role being a club ambassador is, and now Bobby’s contribution to our club and to the game in general is being recognised.

“You could see when he returned to us in 2015 that Bobby was still a top-quality player, and he played a very important part in the progress we’ve made to become a Premier League club.

“After making such a significant impact on the pitch, we recognise the value of having someone of Bobby’s standing still involved with the club. Alongside Alan, Bobby will play an important part in raising our profile, both locally, and to a global audience.

“You only have to look at his recent appearances at the Amex to see how much Bobby's presence lifts the supporters, and we are really looking forward to working with him over the next season.”