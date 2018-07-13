Young England star joins Brighton

England under-20 international Ellie Brazil has joined Albion Ladies on a one-year contract.

The 19-year-old has joined Brighton after spending last season at Serie A club Fiorentina, where she made 17 appearances.

Brazil came through the youth system at Derby County before sealing a move to Birmingham aged 16.

The forward has represented her country at various levels, including the under-15, under-17, under-19 and under-20 age groups, and was part of the England squad that came third at the 2016 UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship.

Brighton first-team manager Hope Powell said: “After tracking Ellie’s progress for quite some time, we’re delighted to welcome her to the club and it’s an exciting move for both parties.

“For somebody of Ellie’s age, she’s already gained valuable experience playing in both England and Italy’s top divisions - and this will certainly serve her well for the future.

“She’ll add to the competition already in our squad and I’m really looking forward to working with her during the upcoming season.”