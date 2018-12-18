Young Brighton defender signs contract extension

Young Brighton & Hove Albion defender George Cox has signed a one-year extension to his contract, which will keep him with the club until the summer of 2020.

Cox has made the left-back berth his own for Albion's under-23 team over the past couple of seasons and played every single league match during their 2017/18 promotion-winning campaign.



The 20-year-old returned for pre-season training ahead of Albion’s debut season in the Premier League 2 Division 1, but just weeks later had to undergo heart surgery after abnormal heartbeat patterns were discovered.

Cox returned after a successful operation and has since made seven league appearances and played twice in the Checkatrade Trophy, providing two assists to help the Seagulls end 2018 in third position in the table.

Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: “George thoroughly deserves his new contract. He’s delivered a consistent level of performance over the past few seasons and proved to be a valuable member of the team.





“After a difficult summer for George, he’s bounced back and picked up where he left off last season. He’s always developing and it’s great have secure his services for another year.”

