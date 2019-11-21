Who will captain Brighton and Hove Albion against Leicester City? We look at five candidates and give our verdict

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter refused to divulge who will skipper his team against Leicester City at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Club captain Lewis Dunk is suspended for the Premier League clash against second placed Leicester City after he picked up his fifth booking of the season at Manchester United before the international break.

When asked at today's press conference who will take the role in Dunk's absence, Potter said, "Yes (I have chosen) but I'm not going to tell you."

Why it's so secret remains unclear, but here we look at five possible candidates for the armband.

Maty Ryan: The Aussie goalkeeper has performed so well for Brighton this season. He is motivational character among the group and an absolute professional on and off the pitch.

Shane Duffy: A highly-respected figure at Brighton and popular among the players. Captained Ireland in midweek. Perhaps not in Potter's first team when all defenders are fit but the brave centre back would make an excellent captain.

Dale Stephens: Made his 200th appearance for the club at Old Trafford last week and has started each PL match this season. Potter is a big fan of Stephens and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he gets the job in Dunk's absence.

Davy Propper: The Dutch international is one of the most laid back characters you are likely to meet. Being captain wouldn't faze him in the slightest because nothing seems to. He wouldn't be the Roy Keane red-faced barking orders type skipper, but he would do the job smoothly and quietly if called upon.

Glenn Murray: The 36 year-old, has the experience and know-how to lead on the pitch. Has been used sparingly this season but with Aaron Connolly injured, he has a chance of starting. Despite limited game time, Potter has praised his positive influence to the group.

Our pick: Dale Stephens seems to be a good fit. Potter has previously said he has been Brighton's best player this season. The 30-year-old is the model pro and an ideal player for some of Brighton's younger players to learn from. Stephens gets our vote.