We're loving Brighton's new Premier League home kit. What do you think?

Lewis Dunk in Albion's new home shirt. Picture by BHAFC
Albion unveiled their new Premier League home kit today - and we're loving the smart, new design.

The Nike shirt has three thicker blue stripes and white sleeves - and the team will now wear white shorts and blue socks.


The Seagulls have also revealed their away kit, which will be a green shirt and white shorts. Click here to view the new away kit.

The full kits are available now to pre-order before the 5pm deadline on Monday, 23 July from the club’s online store, BrightonAndHoveAlbion.com/shop



Adult home and away shirts are priced at £50 each, with youth sizes of the shirt £40 each. Adult shorts are £20 in both the home and away variations, with youth shorts priced at £18.


Little kids’ kits are available priced at £40, with infant kits priced at £35.


Brighton begin their Premier League season away to Watford on August 11.

