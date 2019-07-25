Watch Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder score stunning goal on Boca Juniors debut

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored a glorious goal on his competitive debut for Boca Juniors to help his new club win their Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg 1-0 at Athletico Paranaense last (Wednesday) night.

The Argentinean, who joined Boca on a six-month loan deal in June, struck the winner on 83 minutes to ensure Los Xeneizes held the lead over their Brazilian rivals going into the second-leg at La Bombonera on Wednesday July 31.

