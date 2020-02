Watford took the lead at the Amex Stadium thanks to an excellent strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure on 19 minutes.

Brighton started well and looked in control but lost possession in their own half through Aaron Mooy and Doucoure pounced.

The Watford midfielder drove towards the Brighton box, and unleashed a powerful right-footed effort that gave Albion goal keeper Maty Ryan no chance.

Brighton had enjoyed 61 per cent posession and that was Watford's first shot on goal.