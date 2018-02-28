VAR to be used in Brighton's FA Cup tie at Manchester United

Brighton's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United next month will see the use of Video Assistant Referees.

Albion travel to Old Traffford on Saturday, March 17, for the 7.45pm kick-off which will be shown live on BT Sport.

The Football Association and Professional Game Match Officials have been trialling the system in the FA Cup and League Cup this season, with the Seagulls' FA Cup third round tie against Crystal Palace the first time it had been used in this country for a domestic fixture.

The match will be decided on the night, with extra-time and penalties if neccessary.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk