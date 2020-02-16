Tottenham star is Manchester United's top target and Brendan Rodgers to Manchester City

We look at the latest Premier League transfer rumours including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Manchester United are willing to sell Paul Pogba but will demand £130m for the midfielder at the end of a season. Injuries have restricted Pogba to just eight appearances for the club this season.

Should Poga depart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks his top priority.

Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on the progress of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. Scouts are on the look out to boost their firepower in the summer.

Real Madrid are ready to take of advantage of Manchester City's troubles. They are determined to land Raheem Sterling, who City value at £180m. Juventus will also ramp up their bid to lure City boss Pep Guardiola to Italy.

Brendan Rodgers would be a top candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola, if the Manchester City manager departs due to the their Champions League ban.

Liverpool lead the way to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for £48million. The 23-year-old German international has a release clause of €58million [£48m]. Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the striker who has 25 goals and 10 assists this campaign.

Chelsea are willing to pay £23m for midfielder Matias Vecino in the summer. They face stiff competition from Everton for the Inter Milan star.

David Beckham has signed a £180m deal with Qatar to become sponsors of his new MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Aston Villa are prepared break the bank on a new deal for Jack Grealish to tempt him into staying at the club. Manchester United and Manchester City remain keen on the England midfielder.