This is why Brighton's 'crazy' balloon incident adds extra pressure for Sheffield United clash

As daft as the Tenerife balloon incident appears, it has created additional tension for the Brighton and Hove Albion players and head coach Graham Potter.

Win at Sheffield United and of course all will be forgotten but if they take a heavy defeat, they will be hammered by the fans and the shenanigans in Tenerife will once again be under the microscope.

The winter break was a chance for Albion to take a breather after an intense period of matches that included three draws and a defeat to their direct relegation rivals.

Tenerife allowed Albion players to slow down for a few days physically and mentally. A bit of sun to boost vitamin D and a change of scenery can work wonders.

Dubai was their first choice destination but was cancelled for security reason and the club opted for Tenerife, where they spent preseason in 2016.

The break was no doubt well-planned and it was likely someone's job to arrange an itinerary for the group to ensure boredom doesn't settle in.

Brighton players in the bar during their winter break in Tenerife

"Today after training, we'll head out for some crazy golf", or this evening "bingo followed by a sports quiz," that type of thing.

Nowhere on the group Whatsapp would it say: "head to the bar and join Shane, Pascal, Ali and Leandro and bring your balloons."

Boys will be boys was a common reaction but Brighton have taken it seriously enough to launch an internal investigation. The club has however denied the players inhaled nitrous oxide - commonly known as laughing gas. "They would not be crazy enough to do that", said a club contact. "They were blowing up balloons as part of a joke."

Despite their lowly league position, Potter's team are a motivated and committed bunch. There hasn't been one match this season where they lost due to lack of fitness or effort. Concentration...yes, a couple of strange formations...yes, failing to take chances...yes. But never through lack of desire or not playing for their manager.

The balloon incident was all a bit daft and needless but it has the potential to create a divide between the team and fans. It's something of a PR issue.

Due to social media and subsequent press coverage, their winter break became the "balloon incident," despite the fact that 95 per cent of that trip was most likely productive.

If Brighton were where Chris Wilder's United are, few would have raised an eyebrow. It also didn't help that it arrived during the same week the club announced their season ticket renewal. Timing is everything in the PR world.

Potter will no doubt be irritated that questions on the build-up for Sheffield United will focus on balloons. It will be interesting though to see how the head coach deals with this one.

Will the "balloon four" take to the field at Bramall Lane.