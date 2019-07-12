The state of play with every Brighton player as they prepare for first pre-season with Graham Potter
As Brighton prepare for their first pre-season friendly against FC Liefering on Saturday, we look at the state of play of every player in the squad.
Click and scroll through the pages to discover what’s happening with each ahead of an important pre-season for new manager Graham Potter and the players ahead of their Premier League kick-off at Watford on August 10.
1. Mat Ryan
Brighton's established No 1 and you would expect it would take a serious loss of form or injury to lose his spot. The 27-year-old Australian impressed in his first season and continued his fine form throughout the 2018-19 campaign, and was named Player of the Month for last October. Contracted until 2022. (Getty)
Joined last season for �4m on a three-year contract and made just four league appearances under Chris Hughton. He featured in three FA Cup matches and one League Cup. Has his work cut-out to displace Ryan. (Getty)
The goalkeeper arrived in June 2018 after his contract ended with Sunderland, signing a three-year deal. The talented young shot-stopper has represented England at youth team up to the under-21s and will hope to challenge Ryan and Button for the No 1 jersey. (Getty)
Bong was a mainstay in the side last season, and earned a recall to the Cameroon squad in August after spending four years out of international football. Signed a new one-year contract extension in May, keeping him on the south coast until June 2020. Likely to compete with Bernardo for the left back spot. (Getty)