The injury news Brighton and Hove Albion fans desperately wanted to hear ahead of Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion received a huge boost ahead of their crunch Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Amex this Saturday.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy is fit and available for selection having missed last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Everton with a groin injury.

Mooy, who was sent-off in the reverse fixture during the painful 2-1 loss at Villa Park in October, has been a key player for Albion this campaign and was sorely missed last Saturday at Everton.

The Albion head coach said, "We had a few bumps and bruises from the start of the week. Shane (Duffy) missed the start of the week, Adam Webster did and Alireza (Jahanbakhsh) did.

"They trained yesterday (Wednesday) so as long as there are no problems, I think they will all be available.

"Aaron Mooy has recovered and will be available, so it is just Dan Burn (shoulder) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) who are still missing."

Solly March is also fit and available having recovered from his groin operation. March was an unused substitute at Everton but played 45 minutes for the under-23s in terrible weather conditions against Leicester under-23s earlier this week.

"It was probably the worst conditions you could pick with storm Brendan," added Potter. " But yes, he came through fine. He played 45 minutes and trained yesterday so yes, he is available."

Aaron Connolly wasn't selected for the match day squad at Goodison Park as Potter manages the 19-year-old's playing time in his breakthrough season in the Premier League.

"There absolutely will be more opportunities for him," said Albion's head coach. "We have remember he is 19-years-old and he is learning the game and learning how to be a Premier League player.

"That is a normal process when you consider he was playing under-23s football last year. He has taken a step up to play in the most competitive league in the world.

"It is a bit unfair of us to expect him to play every minute. We need to help him improve, help him to be a better player and a better professional.

"He is avaiable for the squad and with his attributes, we don't have anybody like him."