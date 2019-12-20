Created with Sketch.
Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray

The 30 best Brighton and Hove Albion players of the last decade - full list

We count down the top 30 Brighton and Hove Albion footballers of the last decade.

The 30 best Albion players of the decade in detail: click here

2010/11 & 2015-present - 177 appearances, 74 goals

1. 1 Glenn Murray

2010-present - 269 appearances, 16 goals

2. Lewis Dunk

2012-2019 - 236 appearances, 6 goals

3. Bruno

2010-2016 - 212 appearances, 18 goals

4. Inigo Calderon:

