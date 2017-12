Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been suspended for three games after being charged with violent conduct following an incident with Brighton striker Glenn Murray during Saturday's 0-0 draw.

Tarkowski elbowed Murray in the ribs in an off-the-ball incident and accepted The FA's charge but argued the suspension was excessive, which was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

The Clarets defender will now miss matches with Tottenham, Manchester United and Huddersfield.