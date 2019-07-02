Talented young Albion duo complete moves to Brentford and Colchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion under-18s Julien Carre and Matthew Weaire have joined Brentford and Colchester United respectively, following the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

Defender Weaire, who also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Evo-Stik South League Premier Division South club Gosport Borough last year, has signed a two-year contract with the Essex side. The defender was called “a class act” by Gosport manager Craig McAllister after making his debut.

French midfielder Carre has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Griffin Park, with a 12-month option.

Albion joint under-18 coach Mark Beard, said, “These are two excellent moves for Julien and Matthew, in what is an exciting next stage in both of their careers.

“They have worked incredibly hard during their time with us, and fully deserve these opportunities at EFL clubs.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Julien and Matthew all the very best for the future.”

Weaire featured 21 times in the under-18 Premier League last season, and made one appearance in the FA Youth Cup against Everton at Goodison Park.

Carre made nine league appearances for Albion’s under-18s in 2018/19, and featured in the FA Youth Cup third round tie away at West Ham United.