'Steven Alzate must start more,' Brighton fans react after grinding display against Watford

Albion were in the end extremely grateful for a point after a tough relegation clash against Watford at the Amex.

Abdoulaye Doucoure put the Hornets ahead in the first half but with 12 minutes remaining Alireza Jahanbakhsh's cross from the right was smacked into his own net by Mariappa to earn a point for Albion.

Brighton remain just three points above the drop zone and have failed to win in 2020. Draws against Aston Villa, West Ham and Watford just about keeps their heads above water.

Here's how Albion supporters reacted on social media.

@tonymgc: When we figure out how to shoot, GP figures out his best 11 and play a whole 90 mins we will batter someone #optimistictonyisback #BHAFC #notmuchtoask

@bhafcstateside: FT: #BHAFC 1-1 #Watford A much better result than it was looking like it might be for a while. Need to get back to winning ways soon though. One point closer to safety. #BHAWAT

@warwicksmith: I get what Potters trying to do. But I’m not sure our players are good enough to do it. #bhafc

@seagull_rich: 1-1 against Watford at home is a terrible result. Let’s not dress this up as a good comeback. Absolutely two points dropped. We’ve now failed to beat Watford, West Ham, Villa and Everton. Shambles. #bhafc #BHAWAT

@AJ_BHAFC: Superb heart in the second half. Literally the most frustrating thing ever this team sometimes. Love them though. #BHAFC

@TweetingSeagull: Thought we really missed Stephens today, particularly in the first half. His ability to enable us to keep the ball moving, pick the right pass and put the foot on the ball at the right time could have made all the difference. #bhafc

@joeross00: Alzate has to be starting more. The man is top class #bhafc

@OptaJoe: Since the start of last season, Watford have conceded six own goals in the Premier League, more than any other side. Nervy. #BHAWAT

@MissEWadge: Ali changed the game when he came on. So much better in that second half, but absolutely gutted we couldn’t get the win. Thought Watford were absolutely woeful second half. Showed much more passion, but really need to be winning games like this when we’re on top. #bhafc