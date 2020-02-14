Steven Alzate helping new arrival Tariq Lamptey adjust from Chelsea to Brighton

Brighton's young midfielder Steven Alzate knows what it's like to be the new kid in town.

Alzate has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence in the Premier League and also to the international stage with Colombia after impressing in his break-through season at Albion.

Steven Alzate has impressed for Brighton this season

Alzate, 21, joined Brighton in 2017 and then had character building loan spells at Swindon Town and Leyton Orient. The experiences he has gained in his fledgling career is now helping Brighton's January recruit Tariq Lamptey settle int to life on the south coast.

Lamptey arrived for a reported £4m on transfer deadline day from Chelsea. Lamptey is a highly-regarded young England defender who can play right back, wing back or even in midfield.

He is yet to feature for Albion but is available for selection for the remainder of the season, starting with Sheffield United on Saturday February 22.

Martin Montoya is considered the established right back at Brighton but Alzate has also featured in Lamptey's preferred position this season, as has Ezequiel Schelotto.

Lamptey, who was at Chelsea from the age seven, will certainly provide competition in that area and Alzate is pleased to welcome that.

"I had heard of him but this was the first time I had met him," said Alzate, who made his debut for Colombia last November. "A young player coming in, it’s not easy.

"I just want to make him feel welcome, show him around and just give him a feel for the club.

“He has been training really well. He is a really quick player, a right-back or wing-back and I think he could be a great addition to the team.

“Hopefully we can see him soon.”

Head coach Graham Potter is delighted with his January capture but admits he will have to chose wisely when to unleash the England youth international as Brighton are in the midst of a relegation battle.

“We are in the middle of a fight here," said Potter. "You have to pick the right moment for someone to come in with his experience and to use him in a good way, for him as much as the team.

“He has shown quality, absolutely. He has got attributes that maybe we haven’t got in the group."