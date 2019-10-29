Stats reveal which Premier League transfer is best value for money

Football tickets site livefootballtickets.com researched how much last season’s (2018/19) BIGGEST summer transfers cost their club per appearance.

The most expensive summer transfers from each club were identified. Player appearances at each club were extracted from premierleague.com. The estimated fee paid for each player was divided by number of appearances

1. Ben Gibson - Burnley Estimated fee: 15 million. 'Appearances 2018/19: 1. 'Each appearances worth: 15 million.

2. Fred - Manchester United Estimated fee: 52 million. 'Appearances 2018/19: 17. 'Each appearances worth: 3.05 million.

3. Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City Estimated fee: 60 million. 'Appearances 2018/19: 27. 'Each appearances worth: 2.22 million.

4. Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea Estimated fee: 72 million. 'Appearances 2018/19: 36. 'Each appearances worth: 2 million.

