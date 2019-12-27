Premier League: Vinicius Junior key to Paul Pogba deal and Mbappe to Liverpool intensifies

Manchester United could be prepared to listen to a mega money offer from Real Madrid for their midfielder Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder is easing his way back to full fitness after an injury hit campaign.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remains keen on landing Pogba and United are willing to listen if Real Madrid throw in Vinícius Júnior as part of the deal. £85m and Vinícius could get the deal over the line or a straight cash offer of £160m.

United would also target Philippe Coutinho and James Maddison in the summer should Pogba depart.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold increased speculation that Kylian Mbappe could be joining him at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold produced a brilliant display against Leicester and capped his performance with a fine goal.

Later he tweeted a picture of himself celebrating, along with the message: "Anything Mbappe can do..." along with a 'crying laughing' emoji and the hashtag YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone). Liverpool are lining up a bid for the £180million-rated Paris-Saint Germain striker.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his squad and has his eyes on France midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The new Gunners boss wants the 24-year-old, on loan from Serie A side Juventus in January. Wilfried Ndidi has also impressed and Arsenal are planning a £40million January bid.

Hull’s Jarrod Bowen has a whole host of clubs keen to tempt him with Premier League riches. Aston Villa have joined West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton and Southampton all willing to spend £15m for the Championship striker.

Chelsea may be able to sign players now but their priority is keeping Willian who has impressed Blues boss Frank Lampard this season. The 31-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season and the club are in talks on an extension with the Brazilian.

Lampard is however keen to spend cash on some fresh faces with Paris St-Germain's Germany winger Julian Draxler and 30-year-old Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye top of the list.

Leroy Sane is still expected to depart Manchester City at the end of the season. The Germany international is expected move to Bayern Munich in an £85m deal this summer.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could soon be on his way from the Emirates. His agent says the 27-year-old Switzerland international is keen on a move to German club Hertha Berlin.