Player ratings: who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw with Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?
1. Maty Ryan 6-10
Couldn't really do too much about the goal. Didn't have much to do after the break as Brighton were pushing forward
Getty
2. Montoya 6-10
Had his work cut out against Pulisic. Struggled to get forward in the first half but into it more after the break
Getty
3. Webster 8-10
A fine display against Abraham and some fine blocks as well. One of his best performances of the season
Getty
4. Dunk 7-10
Booked for a foul on Abraham. Solid at the back and always looking to drive Albion forward with a good range of passing
Getty
