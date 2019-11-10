Player ratings / who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Manchester United
Brighton suffered a painful 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?
1. Maty Ryan - 7-10
Could not fault him for the goals and produced a number of good saves in the second half.
Getty
2. Montoya 5-10
Given a torrid time by Rashford and taken off at halftime. Booked.
Getty
3. Dunk 5-10
Brought it back to 2-1 with a header from Gross' corner. A tough day for the skipper against a potent United attack. Booked and was lucky not to be sent-off after another late challenge
Getty
4. Duffy 6-10
The only Albion defender not to be booked. Unlucky not to score in the first half from Trossard's freekick
Getty
View more