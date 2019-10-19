Created with Sketch.
Aaron Mooy is dismissed

Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion played out a hard fought 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park today.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

1. Mat Ryan 6-10

2. Adam Webster 7-10

3. Lewis Dunk 7-10

4. Martin Montoya 6-10

