Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion played out a hugely entertaining 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium.
But who shone and who struggled for struggled for Graham Potter's men?
1. Maty Ryan 8-10
Another superb display from the Albion keeper. A great save to deny Sass and also Jota. Earned Albion a point
Getty
2. Steven Alzate 6-10
Played at right back once again. Out of position for Wolves' first but was solid after the break
Getty
3. Lewis Dunk 6-10
Played well but booked for a foul on Traore in the second half. His sixth yellow of the season
Getty
4. Adam Webster 6-10
Improved after the break. Not always comfortable in possession but defended well overall
Getty
