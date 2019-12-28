Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Bournemouth Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth. But who shone and who struggled for Albion? 1. Maty Ryan 7-10 Decent stop low to his left to deny King in first half. Back to his best after poor display against Sheffield United. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Martin Montoya 8-10 Defended well and linked with Mooy and Jahanbakhsh down the right. Classy Getty Buy a Photo 3. Shane Duffy 7-10 Started in place of Webster. Pretty solid just one wobble in first half but a last ditch Burn tackle saved his blushes Getty Buy a Photo 4. Lewis Dunk 7-10 Calm and assured defensive performance from the skipper. Kept Solanke very quiet Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7