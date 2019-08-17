Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against West Ham
How did the Albion players rate against West Ham United at the Amex?
Another fine team display but this is how they performed individually.
1. Mat Ryan 7/10
Solid once again. Got a hand to Hernandez's goal but just couldn't keep it out (Getty)
2. Shane Duffy 6-10
Decent performance in the back three. Hernandez gave the defence the slip for the goal (getty)
3. Lewis Dunk 7-10
Another commanding performance. One ofthe best defendersin the division (getty)
4. Dan Burn 8-10
Another good performance from Burn. Named man of the match by the sponsors. (Phil Westlake)
