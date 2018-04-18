Picture gallery: Brighton v Tottenham

Were you at the Amex last night for Brighton's draw with Tottenham? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead early in the second half but Pascal Gross equalised from the penalty spot just two minutes later after a foul on Jose Izquierdo.

Albion fans pictured at the Amex last night. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).

