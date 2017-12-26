No contact between Brighton and Celtic over Dembele - Hughton

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says there has been no contact between Brighton and Celtic over striker Moussa Dembele.

Reports in the media yesterday suggested the clubs were in talks and one report even said a fee had been agreed.

However, speaking after Albion's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea this afternoon, Hughton said: "I've heard the reports and as manager of this football club I'm quite sure I would know - there's been no contact between the two clubs.

"That's classed in the area of speculation. Names will come thick and fast but, at the moment, they're all speculation."