Nine Brighton players who must impress Graham Potter this Premier League season

Lewis Dunk will look to push for a place in the England squad while some, including Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jurgen Locadia, must get among the goals after a disappointing return last year. A big season awaits!
View more
Here are nine players who will be keen to impress this season as Graham Potter’s Brighton prepare for their third campaign in the Premier League.
Lewis Dunk will look to push for a place in the England squad while some, including Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jurgen Locadia, must get among the goals after a disappointing return last year. A big season awaits!