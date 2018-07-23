New signings set to make first Brighton appearances this week

Two of Albion's new signings are set to make their first appearances for the club in one of tomorrow's friendlies.

Yves Bissouma and Leon Balogun are due to feature against either Portsmouth in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing or in the evening against Charlton at the Valley (7.45pm).

Midfielder Bissouma joined from LOSC Lille last week and Balogun, who signed in May, only returned to pre-season training last week after he was part of the Nigeria squad at the World Cup.

Striker Glenn Murray is also set to play in one of the midweek friendlies, after limping off in Albion's opening pre-season friendly at Swiss side St Gallen.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: "Glenn will play in one of the games on Tuesday. His was a long-standing issue he's got. It's not a serious one but sometimes we have to rest him a little bit and look after him but he'll be available on Tuesday."

Another one of Brighton's summer signings, Florin Andone, is set to feature for the first time next midweek after the Seagulls' trip to Birmingham on Saturday.

Brazilian full-back Bernardo made his first appearance for Albion in a 3-0 hour-long friendly win against Crawley on Friday and goalkeeper David Button played in the 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.