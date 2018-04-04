Murray: We've still got a job to do

Glenn Murray says Albion have to keep working hard to ensure they don't get sucked into danger.

Brighton suffered a third successive defeat on Saturday and now host Huddersfield on Saturday. The Seagulls remain six points clear of the bottom three in the Premier League and are three points ahead of the Terriers, who have beaten Albion 3-1 and 2-0 in the sides' last two meetings.

The next two matches against Huddersfield and arch rivals Crystal Palace already look pivotal for Brighton, who have a tough finish to the season against Tottenham, Burnley, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Looking ahead to Saturday's match, Murray said: "It's a huge game against someone who it's more important to beat rather than Leicester. Obviously we wanted three points but it's more crucial we beat teams in and around us.

"I don't think anyone can count themselves out of it. I think there is a little danger we can get sucked into it and we have to keep at it and keep working hard on the training ground and not change what we are doing.

"I know for a fact after working with the gaffer for two years that we won't change what we do. And yes, we've got a job to do."

Murray admitted the Seagulls' performance at Huddersfield earlier in the season was one of their worst of the campaign and said: "I think there have probably been two or three below-par performances, as far as we are concerned and what we believe we should be producing week in and week out. And yes, I think Huddersfield was one of them and we have to try and rectify those wrongs of Huddersfield earlier in the season."

Albion's striker admits it is difficult to stay away from all the permutations at the bottom of the table but said: "I don't go home and sit over it and try and work out what's going to happen but in this day and age it's difficult to stay away from the Premier League table. So yes, we get wind of it and we get back in the changing room and look at who's won and obviously we focus on the teams around us which is only natural."

On the six-point cushion above the relegation zone, Murray said: "It's nicer than three but nine would have been nicer still.

"It depends which way you want to look at it. I think we would have taken this at the start of the season but one weekend can change anything."