Murray: We're not safe yet

Glenn Murray says Albion still feel they have work to do to seal their place in the Premier League for another season.

Brighton sit five points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go, after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley.



The Seagulls finish the season with matches against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool and Murray said: “We still need a point or two and possibly three, it depends on what other people do.



“We’ll be concentrating on trying to amount as many points as possible but as far as we’re concerned from inside the camp, Premier League survival is not certain yet.”



Albion will seal their Premier League safety with a win against United at the Amex on Friday and Murray said: “It’s still in our hands, that’s the main thing.



“We’ve got big teams but every game we can possibly get three points and we’ll work hard to prepare for Man United on Friday.



“When you reflect on Saturday’s results, our last two points are absolutely huge. It would have been much nicer if we could have scraped three (against Burnley) but it wasn’t to be and we move on to Man United on Friday.”



Looking back on Albion’s draw at Turf Moor, Murray said: “I think a draw was probably the fair result in the end. I don’t think either team really made the game their own. It was pretty end-to-end but no one seemed to control the game.”

