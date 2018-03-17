Mourinho: Brighton are going to stay in the Premier League for sure

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he is sure Brighton will stay in the Premier League - after his side knocked the Seagulls out of the FA Cup.

United progressed into the semi-finals with a 2-0 win after goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic sank Albion.

Brighton dominated the second half and Mourinho criticised his side's performance afterwards. He was particularly scathing of youngster Scott McTominay but was full of praise for Matic.

Mourinho said: "I didn't like the game. I think we deserved to win because the game was in control for the majority of the game.

"We scored two goals, they didn't score but we didn't play the way I want to play. I'm not happy with the performance at all but I'm happy with the result.

"They had a reaction in the second half but it was a match without any pressure for them.

"I really think their big target in the end is to stay in the Premier League, which they're going to do for sure.

"But today there was nothing to lose for them. They had a reaction but even when we didn't play well, we kept control of the game and the result which was good."

On the criticism of his side's performance, Mourinho said: "I prefer to name the good ones. Matic was an island of personality and quality.

"He was surrounded by not water but surrounded by a lack of class and desire. Scott (McTominay) played the worst match since he played for me in the first team but he is a Manchester United player for sure because he's a player who made mistakes, passed the ball so bad tonight, lost so many passes but he's a big personality to cope with the mistakes, the big personality to say I'm not playing well but at least I'm going to do the basic things of the game.

"That's keeping his position, giving balance to the team and not making defensive mistakes.

"But a few of the other guys were scared to play.

"When the sun is shining in football, everything goes well, you score goals, everything goes in your direction, every player is a good player and every player wants to play, wants the ball, looks confident and is amazing.

"Then when you start to get cold and that in football means a period of bad results, like what happened to us a couple of days ago, not everybody has the confidence and personality to play really.

"To be on the pitch and say 'give me the ball, I want to play' is a little bit more difficult and not all of them were able to do that."