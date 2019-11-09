Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion / Five key points that will decide the match

We look at the key factors as Graham Potter's in-form Brighton face an unpredictable Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard

The Belgian attacker is fully fit once again following his groin injury sustained at the end of August. Trossard has been used as a substitute in Albion's previous two matches against Norwich City and Everton. On both occasions he turned the matches in Albion's favour and is pushing hard for a starting role at Old Trafford. He stated last week he does not wish to be known as Albion's super-sub.

Lewis Dunk

The Albion skipper continues to be overlooked for the England squad. Dunk has been superb for Albion this season and another good performance against the likes of Rashford and Martial will help his cause. Dunk is extremely ambitious and wants to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's squad. He was excellent against Tottenham's Harry Kane earlier this season and his match-up with Rashford could be key to Albion's success.

Formation

The injury to defender Adam Webster may force Graham Potter to remain with the 4-4-2 formation which has served them well in the last four matches. Shane Duffy is more comfortable in a back four alongside Lewis Dunk and it also allows Potter to unleash teenage striker Aaron Connolly alongside Neal Maupay. Potter's line-ups and formations often surprise however and with Aaron Mooy, Leandro Trossard, Solly March, Steven Azate and Pascal Gross all fit, the Albion manager has plenty of options.

Rashford's pace

Brighton have been pretty solid at the back this season but perhaps the one area United will feel they can attack Albion is with their sheer pace. Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are absolute flyers and the Brighton rearguard will have to be on their toes throughout. Add Daniel James into the mix and United are blessed with plenty of pace.

Daniel James

The Welsh winger played 38 times for Graham Potter last season in the Championship at Swansea - scoring five goals with 10 assists. James, who previously credited Potter for saving his career, has settled in well at Old Trafford and has three goals and three assists to his name after 15 appearances. "Dan is such an incredible lad," said Potter. "Such a character that will work for the team, and then has his own attributes that attracted him to Manchester United."